Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $735.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.