Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,339,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

