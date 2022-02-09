Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $93.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
