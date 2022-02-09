Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $93.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $88.75. 69,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.