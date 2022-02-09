Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VLN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.19.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.