Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

