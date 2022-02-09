Vai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,700.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.84 million and $45,700.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.82 or 0.07279356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.98 or 0.99929664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

