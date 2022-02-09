UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 81,177 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

UserTesting stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. UserTesting Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

