UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 81,177 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.
UserTesting stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. UserTesting Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
