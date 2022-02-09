USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $84.14 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.
The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78.
About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
