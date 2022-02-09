USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $84.14 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.

The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

