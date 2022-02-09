US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 136,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 74,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

