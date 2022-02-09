US Bancorp DE Sells 271 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. SP Asset Management grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2,685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 53,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

