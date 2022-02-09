US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HUYA were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after buying an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 521,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 341,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 335,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

