US Bancorp DE Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matson were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matson by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MATX opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,130. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

