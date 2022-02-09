US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lufax were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,015,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lufax by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 501,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

