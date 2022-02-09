US Bancorp DE Acquires 216 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $214.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

