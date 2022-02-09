Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.78 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

