Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of UE opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
