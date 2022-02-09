Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UE opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.