Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.8% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.02 and last traded at $105.75. 36,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,722,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 134.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.02.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock worth $341,907,594. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $168,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

