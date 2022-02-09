Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.8% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.02 and last traded at $105.75. 36,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,722,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.
UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.
The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 134.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.02.
In other news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock worth $341,907,594. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $168,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.