Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Financial Survey

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 10.40 $399.33 million N/A N/A Upstart $233.42 million 35.10 $5.98 million $0.80 124.96

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 3 1 5 0 2.22 Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50

Upstart has a consensus target price of $266.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.08%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Upstart beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

