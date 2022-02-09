Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

