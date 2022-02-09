United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.31% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 129,138.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of UNL opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.