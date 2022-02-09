United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

UPS opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

