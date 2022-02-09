Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
UL stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
