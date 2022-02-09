Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.91) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 46.50 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,830 ($51.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,935,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,160. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,891.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,951.68.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.