Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $150.15 million and $1.44 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

