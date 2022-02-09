UBS Group Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.70

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €30.00 ($34.48) to €34.70 ($39.89) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($41.38) to €37.00 ($42.53) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.71) to €25.50 ($29.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.53) to €39.00 ($44.83) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

