Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $242.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.04. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

