U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

USPH opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

