Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.56.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $100.72.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
