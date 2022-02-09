Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

