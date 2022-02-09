Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $407.48

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.48 ($5.51) and traded as low as GBX 352.50 ($4.77). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.80), with a volume of 336,593 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 407.48. The company has a market capitalization of £696.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

