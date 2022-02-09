Twitter (TWTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TWTR opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -149.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. cut their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

