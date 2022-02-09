Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) versus Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Financial Survey

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

77.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Twitter and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 2 17 14 0 2.36 Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Twitter presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.66%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.35%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Twitter.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.72 billion 7.74 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -149.91 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 8.17 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Twitter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

