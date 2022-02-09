Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.36.

TWLO stock traded up $54.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.60. 248,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

