Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Standard General L.P.

Standard General L.P. decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands makes up approximately 12.2% of Standard General L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Standard General L.P. owned 0.12% of Turning Point Brands worth $111,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $7,365,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $6,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 119.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TPB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $654.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

