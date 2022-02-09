Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

