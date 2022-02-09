Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. BigCommerce accounts for 6.2% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York owned about 0.11% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 72.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,719,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,940,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 19,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,165. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

