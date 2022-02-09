Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York Invests $1.18 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. 1Life Healthcare makes up approximately 1.8% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

