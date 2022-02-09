Truist Financial Weighs in on Cars.com Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cars.com in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cars.com’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Cars.com stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

