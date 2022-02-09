Truist Financial Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.86. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of AN opened at $106.31 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

