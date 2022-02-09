Truist Financial Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Buy

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

NYSE:THC opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

