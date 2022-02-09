Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Shares of TFC stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.
In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.