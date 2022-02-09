Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

