TrueUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $140.72 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00106534 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,467,079,048 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

