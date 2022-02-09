trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Announces Earnings Results

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,979. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $840.88 million, a P/E ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 96.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRVG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

