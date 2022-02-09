TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches Market Cap of $9.40 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $9.40 million and $284,304.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00106306 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

