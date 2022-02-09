Trisura Group (TSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$45.31 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$24.04 and a one year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.80.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,122.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.44.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

