TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Up to $33.90

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $36.02. TriMas shares last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

