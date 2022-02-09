Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.16

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$19.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 270,723 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.20.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

