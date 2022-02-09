Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.16

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$19.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 270,723 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.20.
In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
