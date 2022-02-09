Tri Locum Partners LP Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,490,000. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 5.0% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. 992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,516. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.26.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.