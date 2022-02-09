Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $1.50 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. BioNTech makes up about 0.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,265. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
