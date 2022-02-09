Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $1.50 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. BioNTech makes up about 0.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,265. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

