Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Ossiam boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Moody’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $338.21 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

