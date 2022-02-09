Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

