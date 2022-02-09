Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 1,173 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $338.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.57.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

